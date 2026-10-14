Smriti Mandhana Retains Top Spot in ICC Women's ODI Rankings

NEW DELHI: Smriti Mandhana retained the top spot in the ICC Women’s ODI batting rankings while her Royal Challengers Bengaluru teammate Ellyse Perry returned to the top 10 in the latest rankings issued on Tuesday. Smriti, who recently took over India captaincy from Harmanpreet Kaur, has 790 points to her name. Her predecessor is the only other Indian in the top 10 in ninth place.

In the bowlers’ rankings, Deepti Sharma dropped down one spot to ninth while Australians Annabel Sutherland and Megan Schutt moved into the top five. Shafali Verma (759 points), Smriti (754 points) and Harmanpreet (656 points) also feature in the women’s T20I rankings at fourth, fifth and 10th place respectively. IANS

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