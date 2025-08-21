Workers stage massive protest at Rajabari tea estate over land transfer

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: On Wednesday, the workers of Rajabari tea estate, near Numaligarh Refinery, staged a massive protest. The agitation took place in front of the estate’s factory in opposition to the government’s decision to transfer a portion of the estate’s land to a private company named AIDCL.

Early in the morning, the Rajabari tea estate reverberated with the voices of protest. The government has handed over 52 bighas of land from the Rajabari Tea Estate to the private firm, AIDCL. In response, the Golaghat district administration set a deadline of three days, after which the estate’s workers became vocally agitated.

It may be noted that earlier, 600 bighas of land from the estate had already been given to Numaligarh Refinery for its expansion. Now, with news of yet another transfer of estate land coming to light, the workers erupted in anger.

Along with the tea estate workers, the All Assam Tea Tribes Students’ Association (AATSA), Morongi sub-branch, and several local primary groups strongly opposed the move. They warned that if the estate’s land was transferred again, they would intensify their agitation and the administration would have to face severe protests.

