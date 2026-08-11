Workers’ unions rally in Bongaigaon demanding relief from soaring prices and stronger labour rights

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: Trade union workers, including members of the CITU, AIKS, and AKSU, staged a protest in Bongaigaon on Monday against the rising prices of essential commodities and fuel, and anti-worker policies of the government. The protest rally started from Bongaigaon railway station and moved through the town to end in front of the DC office of Bongaigaon. The protesters, carrying red flags and banners, raised slogans demanding immediate relief for workers and measures to control the rising cost of living. They also called for stronger social security measures and protection of workers’ rights, alleging that existing policies were placing an increasing burden on working-class families. Several noted leaders, including Hareswar Das, Toren Ray, Sailen Ray, Somen Dev, etc., participated in this protest.

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