Workshop at Kaziranga College Stresses Responsible Journalism as Pillar of Democracy

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BOKAKHAT: Noted educationist, senior journalist and filmmaker Hemchandra Bora stressed the importance of responsible journalism in strengthening society while inaugurating a workshop on “Journalism: Profession and Social Responsibility” at Kaziranga Government Model College on Friday.

The workshop was organised by the college’s Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) in collaboration with the Bokakhat Sub-Divisional Journalists’ Association, Bokakhat Press Club, Electronic Media Journalists’ Association, Kaziranga Regional Journalists’ Association and Brihattar Kaziranga News Forum.

Addressing the gathering, Bora observed that journalism has become distorted in many spheres in recent times. However, he said many journalists continue to uphold professional ethics and work selflessly for the welfare of society. He emphasized that responsible journalism, supported by an aware and informed public, is essential for guiding society in a positive direction.

Describing journalists as the mirror of society, Bora said the media, regarded as the fourth pillar of democracy, carries immense social responsibility. While some journalists may lose sight of their duty in pursuit of personal gains or political patronage, he noted that many others continue to uphold the core values of the profession through dedication and sacrifice.

The programme was moderated by college librarian Pranjal Deka. Principal Dr. Bijoy Sharma welcomed the participants and said the workshop was organised to enhance students’ practical knowledge and professional skills through academic and career-oriented activities.

The keynote address was delivered by Jitu Sharma Rajkhowa, President of the Assam State Journalists’ Association, who traced the evolution of journalism from the era of Arunodoi to the present day and highlighted the changing role of the media in society.

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