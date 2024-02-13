Workshop on assessment of Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin at Jorhat

Jorhat: A workshop on the Pradhan MantriAwaasYojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) scheme was successfully conducted on Monday at Jorhat. The workshop was organized as part of a collaborative research study, titled, “Assessment of the Pradhan MantriAwaasYojana-Gramin: Addressing Housing Needs and Improving Standards of Living in Assam,” which has been sponsored by the Indian Council of Social Science Research. The workshop aimed to provide a platform for researchers, Panchayat officials and beneficiaries to discuss the outcomes of a detailed study on the PMAY-G scheme in Assam.

During the inaugural session of the workshop, Dr.Pranjit Saikia, Project Coordinator and Assistant Professor at Doomdooma College, Tinsukia, provided an overview of the project’s aims and objectives, setting the stage for an in-depth exploration. The first session of the workshop delved into the research methodology, data collection and various project activities, after which Dr.Pranjit Saikia presented the key findings of the study to the participants.

The subsequent hour featured engaging sessions where field investigators shared their on-the-ground experiences and selected beneficiaries of the PMAY-G scheme provided personal insights. The afternoon session saw insights from Panchayat officials on the ground-level implementation of the PMAY-G scheme. It was followed by an Open House Discussion, which explored the findings of the study, policy implementation nuances and the extent of beneficiary involvement in the scheme, fostering a dynamic exchange of ideas.

Apart from the research staff, beneficiaries and panchayat officials, the workshop was addressed by Arunav Goswami, Director, Sabal Bharat Foundation, Guwahati.

This workshop facilitated a collaborative environment for diverse stakeholders to contribute their insights, ensuring that the assessment of the PMAY-G scheme in Assam is enriched by a multiplicity of perspectives. The outcome of this workshop will serve as a valuable resource for shaping future housing policies and community development initiatives, stated a press release.

