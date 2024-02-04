Workshop on “DNA isolation, PCR amplification, and its study under gel documentation” at Dibru College concludes

DIBRUGARH: In a pioneering initiative to foster advancements in biotechnology education, the Institutional Level Biotech Hub at Dibru College hosted a three-day workshop from February 1 to February 3 on “DNA isolation, PCR amplification, and its study under gel documentation.” The workshop is funded by DBT, Government of India. The principal Investigator of the project Pranab Paul presided the programme.

The welcome address was given by the principal Dr. Ranjan Changmai and introductory note was given by Vice Principal Chandana Gogoi. Renowned entrepreneur, Dr. Rezwan Hussain, served as the distinguished resource person, bringing his expertise to enlighten participants on the latest techniques and methodologies in molecular biology.

The workshop attracted enthusiastic PG and UG students of Dibrugarh University, Digboi College, DHSK College and faculty members of Digboi College. They were provided with a unique platform to engage in hands-on learning and gain practical insights into the complex world of DNA analysis. Manash Das and Shayanika Chetia of the ILBH helped in the smooth conduction of the practical sessions.

This collaborative effort not only strengthened the biotech community but also showcased the commitment of Dibru College to providing cutting-edge education in the field of biotechnology. All the participants were provided certificate of completion of the workshop. The event was hailed as a resounding success, fostering a spirit of knowledge-sharing and collaboration among the participants.

