Assam: 15 ex-students of Nowgong College felicitated for cracking Assam Public Service Commission

NAGAON: The Internal Quality Assurance Cell of the historic Nowgong College (Autonomous) which was promoted to a state University recently by the State government, at a function held at the college auditorium on Saturday, felicitated over 15 ex-students of the college who cracked the APSC examination 2023 with flying colours.

Among the successful ex-students of the college who cracked the main civil service examination conducted by Assam Public Service Commission, Ankita Sharma, Angiraa Bharadwaj, specially abled ex-student Alok Deka, Agasti Kashyap, Deep Ranjan Kakoti, Mashud Raja, Bandita Kashyap, Priyanka Sahu,Parswa Jt Das, Monuram Gayan, Lata Dekaraja and Anushruta Kashyap were felicitated by the college fraternity.

Dr Ranjit Kumar Majindar, incharge principal of the college delivered the welcome address while Dr Bhuban Chandra Chutiya, coordinator to IQAC of the college mentored the entire programme. Dr Majindar, in his speech, appraised all the successful ex-students for their outstanding breakthrough for bringing laurels to the district as well as to their respective localities.

During the programme, the successful ex-students also interacted with the students of the college and explained how they had overcome the obstacles and other hurdles they faced in their preparatory period of the examination. Dr Pulin Chandra Bora, vice principal, the retired professor Nava Kr Mahanta, teaching staff of the college and over two hundred students of the college were present in today’s felicitation programme.

