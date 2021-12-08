Workshop on ending violence against women and children in Sonitpur

OUR CORRESPONDENT



TEZPUR: A workshop on ending violence against women and children was organized in joint collaboration of the Social Welfare department and District Administration, Sonitpur on Monday, at a programme organized at District Library auditorium here. The workshop was organized as part of an ongoing campaign to stop violence against women and girls underway in the state from November 25 to December 10. Students from various colleges and other stakeholders were present in the workshop. Chairperson of Assam State Women Commission, Hema Prabha Borthakur, Deputy Commissioner Bhupesh Chandra Das, Superintendent of Police, Dr Dhananjay Ghanawat, President, Sonitpur Zilla Parishad, Dolly Surin, Divisional Programme Officer, Sangita Borthakur, Chairperson, Child Welfare Committee, Dilip Baruah, ex-Principal, Tezpur College and President, Lekhika Samaroh, Sonitpur, Dr Charu Saharia Nath, ADC (SW) Dyotiva Bora and other distinguished guests were present on the occasion. Earlier in the day, Deputy Commissioner Bhupesh Chandra Das flagged off an awareness rally on the occasion from DC office premises in the presence of senior district administration officials.

