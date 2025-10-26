Workshop promotes behavioural change towards natural farming among small tea growers

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: A three-day workshop on “Behavioral Changes towards Natural Farming Practices for Small Tea Growers (STGs)” was held on October 23 and October 23 25 at the office building of All-Bodoland Small Tea Growers Association at Dimakuchi in Udalguri.

The programme was organized by Grameen Sahara, a non profit organization based in Chaygaon, Kamrup, under its SusTAIN–Sustainable Tea Leaf Production through Agro-ecological Intervention project, supported by Transform Trade (TT). The SusTAIN project aims to promote sustainable and innovative agricultural practices in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), empowering tea-growing communities through eco-friendly methods and collective action. Transform Trade Works globally with producer groups and social enterprises to foster resilience and sustainability in local economies.

The workshop was conducted across several villages including Sadhubasti, Tankibasti No.1, Tankibasti No.2, Tankibasti No.3, and Nonkesukla. The technical sessions were led by Dr. Sarat Saikia, chief scientist, Horticultural Research Station, Assam Agricultural University, Kahikuchi, Guwahati, who served as the Resource Person.

Each day began with a tribute to the late singer Zubeen Garg, with participants paying homage to his enduring legacy and cultural contribution to Assam.

During the sessions, Dr. Saikia spoke on the nine essential food elements — carbohydrates, proteins, fats, vitamins, minerals, fibre, water, oxygen, and sunlight- and their deep connection to soil and human health. He underscored the importance of Natural Farming, explaining how it benefits soil fertility, human health, and the environment while ensuring the long-term sustainability of tea cultivation.

The resource person also highlighted the negative impact of chemical fertilizers and pesticides, urging farmers to adopt eco-friendly and organic alternatives. He emphasized the economic potential of intercropping and the crucial role of Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) in collective marketing and income enhancement.

Practical demonstrations were conducted on the preparation of Brahmastra and liquid compost, vermicompost and compost pits, along with training in tea leaf plucking techniques. Farmers actively participated in the hands-on exercises, expressing enthusiasm for adopting natural farming methods in their tea gardens.

The workshop concluded with renewed commitment among participants to transition from chemical-based farming to natural, community-driven, and sustainable agricultural practices, marking a step forward in promoting agro-ecological transformation in the BTR.

