A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: The concluding ceremony of World Heritage Week 2026 was held on Wednesday at the Charaideo World Heritage Site, marking the culmination of a week-long programme organised from November 19 to 25 to highlight and promote Assam's glorious history, heritage, and the unique architectural and cultural legacy of the Ahom era. The event was organised in collaboration with the Directorate of Archaeology, Assam, the Department of Indigenous and Tribal Faith and Culture, Government of Assam, and the Swargadeus Memorial Tarpan Samiti, Charaideo.

Cabinet Minister of Assam and former Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly, Biswajit Daimary, attended the concluding ceremony as the chief dignitary. At the beginning of the programme, Sonari MLA Dharmeswar Konwar and Nazira MLA Mayur Borgohain visited the historic Deohal, where they paid homage to their ancestors and participated in the traditional Damphi Puja. One of the major highlights of the programme was the inauguration of a digital information display board installed under the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) by Rajya Sabha MP Jogen Mohan.