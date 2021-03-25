World TB Day observed in Sonitpur district

Our Correspondent



TEZPUR: World TB Day was observed on Wednesday here at the premises of IMA house, including other parts of Sonitpur district under the aegWorld TB Day, Sonitpur districtis of District Health Society, NTEP, Sonitpur.

The programme started with a rally, inaugurated by Dr. Jiauddin Ahmed, Joint Director of Health Services, Sonitpur in presence of Dr. Sanjoy Roy, District TB Officer, Sonitpur, MOTC Tezpur and Dhekiajuli TB Unit, Medical Officers of Kanaklata Civil Hospital, students of Nursing Training School, Tezpur, NCC, Scout & Guide cadets and teachers of Rashtravasha and Bengali Boys' HS School, Tezpur, NTEP staff, NGO, ASHA and others. During the rally, 'TB Harega-Desh Jeetega' printed masks were distributed among the police personnel, tempo drivers, rickshaw and thela pullers.

The rally was followed by a public awareness meeting at IMA Hall Tezpur. The meeting was attended by doctors from government and private sectors, former Joint Director of Health Services, Sonitpur, former Superintendent of CLM Chest Hospital, Tezpur, president of IMA Tezpur Branch, and other dignitaries.

The meeting started with the welcome address by Dr. Sanjoy Roy, DTO, Sonitpur. The DTO elaborated the significance of World TB Day 2021 and discussed the importance of understanding TB and eliminating it by 2025 as desired by the Prime Minister of India. The meeting was presided over by Dr. J. Ahmed, Joint Director of Health Services, Sonitpur, Tezpur. The programme was followed by the felicitation of dignitaries, journalists, TB Champions and staff (NTEP). Then Dr. Manik Ch. Roy, MOTC, Dhekiajuli, TB Unit enlightened the various aspects of TB, including treatment and the benefits Nikshay Poshan Yojna. An interactive session was conducted by Dr. Sameer Sarmah, MOTC, Tezpur TB Unit. District TB Officer Dr Sanjoy Roy, welcomed all present to the meeting and requested active cooperation and support from all stakeholders to make this effort a success. Four TB Champions who were also present in the meeting shared their success stories of complete cure from tuberculosis and thanked the health department and doctors for their guidance and support in helping them overcome the disease.

