WTI workshop highlights landmark judgements of ex-judge from Sivasagar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: In a significant achievement for Assam, former District & Sessions Judge Darak Ullah from Sivasagar participated as the only representative from the state in a national-level workshop organized by the Wildlife Trust of India (WTI). The daylong workshop, held on November 22, was conducted in collaboration with Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh Wildlife Courts, Jammu & Kashmir Judicial Academy, and Wildlife Protection Department of Jammu & Kashmir. Judge Darak Ullah, who hails from Dhaiali in Sivasagar, was specially invited to attend the workshop owing to his notable contributions to wildlife and environmental protection during his judicial service. Even after retirement, he continues to work actively in the field of environmental conservation.

During the technical sessions, Ullah shared his insights on India's legal provisions related to wildlife protection, including compensation mechanisms, judicial procedures, and their practical challenges. He also presented detailed discussions on several of his landmark 2017 judgments delivered during his tenure as Additional Sessions Judge at Tezpur's Wildlife Court, where he mandated compensation from convicted offenders for the destruction of wildlife and natural habitats.

He emphasized that imposing only imprisonment or fines is insufficient to restore ecological damage, and that compensation orders play a crucial role in environmental restoration. His innovative judicial approach has drawn national and international attention among conservationists. The programme was inaugurated by Justice Rajesh Sekhri of the Jammu & Kashmir High Court, while the welcome address was delivered by Judicial Academy Director Nasir Ahmed Dar. The event was coordinated by WTI J&K Manager Dr Tanushree Srivastava.

Ullah has earlier represented India in several national and international workshops. His work continues to influence ongoing global research on wildlife compensation mechanisms conducted under Lancaster University (UK), involving countries such as Indonesia, Cameroon, Finland, the Philippines, the UK, the USA, Uganda, and India.

