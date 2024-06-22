‘Yoga keeps away mental strain and gives peace of mind and soul’: BTC CEM Pramod Boro

KOKRAJHAR: Along with the rest of the nation, the 10th International Day of Yoga was celebrated by Kokrajhar district administration and BTC Secretariat in two separate venues, KDSA indoor stadium and Secretariat complex on Friday morning. The yoga at KDSA was joined by the CEM of BTR Pramod Boro, MLA Lawrence Islary and Kokrajhar District Commissioner-PK Dwivedi and citizens of all age groups of Kokrajhar. CEM Boro also joined the yoga session organized by the Secretariat of BTC in front of the Secretariat complex where officers and employees of the Secretariat took part in the yoga.

Talking to media persons on the sideline of the yoga, the CEM Pramod Boro said yoga was an age-old traditional practice of keeping physical fitness. Yoga is one of the most important practices to get rid of various ailments and bodily disorders and today, the world has accepted this practice for healing various disorders and to keep physical fitness at bey, he said. “Yoga keeps away mental strain and gives peace of mind and soul besides better societal life,” he further added. He urged everyone to regularly practise yoga in order to maintain themselves free of stress and anxiety.

