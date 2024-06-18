Yoga Session Marks Preparations for 10th International Day of Yoga in NERIWALM, Tezpur

Tezpur: On the fourth day of the “7 Day Countdown Program” in connection with the upcoming state-level celebration of the 10th International Day of Yoga 2024 on 21st June in Tezpur, a yoga session was organised by National Ayush Mission, Assam in collaboration with Sonitpur District Administration at the NERIWALM, Tezpur. The special fo-cus area for today’s program was healthy lifestyle and more than 100 students including officials of NERIWALM, Tezpur participated in the session.

The event started at 4 PM with the lighting of the lamp by Additional District Commissioner Raj Boruah accompanied by Director of NERIWALM, Tezpur Dr. Pradip Kumar Bora, Assistant Commissioner Nilutpal Chetia and others. The yoga session was led by Ashram Administrator cum Yoga Trainer of the Art of Living Foundation, Guwahati Brahmachari Madhavanand and his team from the Foundation.

A soulful musical evening was also held at the auditorium of NERIWALM, Tezpur. District Commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra accompanied by his spouse attended the musical program. Singers Piyali Dey, Sakshi Brahma and Gaurav Aggarwal from Guwahati nesmerized the au-dience with their soulful renditions.

