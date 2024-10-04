Organizations Hail Toren Boro for National Award Recognizing Contributions to Language, Culture, and Literature

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Leaders of various organizations including the Bodo Sahitya Sabha (BSS), ABSU, Delhi Bodo Association and Delhi unit, BSS and All Assam Tribal Students Union (AATSU) expressed their congratulations and gratitude to Toren Boro, former president of the BSS and convener of the Boro Advisory Board of the Sahitya Academy for his prestigious National Award for contributing towards the development of down trodden community in the field of language, culture and literature. The award was presented to Boro on October 2 in New Delhi, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, at Pragati Maidan.

Taren Boro, who was born in Kokrajhar on November 1, 1955, graduated with a master's degree from Gauhati University in 1978 and then retired from the Reserve Bank of India in Guwahati. He was an active member of the central committee of the Boro Sahitya Sabha from 1984 to 1990, holding several key positions, including secretary, joint secretary, treasurer, vice-president, and president. He also served as the secretary of the Guwahati Branch of the All India Reserve Bank Employees’ Union in 2005.

