Young minds explore nature & conservation at Aaranyak’s nature camp 2026

GUWAHATI: Leading biodiversity conservation organisation Aaranyak successfully organised its Nature Camp 2026, offering young participants an immersive three-day learning experience amid nature. The camp was held from January 9 to January 11 at the Gibbon Conservation Centre inside the Hollongapar Gibbon Sanctuary at Mariani in Assam’s Jorhat district. Sixteen enthusiastic youths took part in the camp, engaging in a series of well-structured and participatory sessions designed to deepen their understanding of biodiversity and conservation. The programme included an introduction to the ecological significance of the Hollongapar Gibbon Sanctuary, sessions on biodiversity basics, and guided forest walks focusing on habitat, flora, and fauna. Participants were also trained in field documentation and species identification, including butterflies, birds, and mammals.

Specialized sessions on primates, wildlife photography, and the importance of visual documentation in conservation further enriched the learning experience. The camp also featured practical training on GIS and GPS applications for nature studies, along with activities aimed at strengthening participants’ presentation and documentation skills.

Udayan Borthakur, Organizing Secretary of Aaranyak and lead organiser of the camp, highlighted the organisation’s commitment to nurturing future conservation leaders. “When it comes to environmental stewardship and nurturing young conservation leaders, Aaranyak delivers on its promise to host an annual nature camp for its younger members,” he said. He added that the camp allows participants to engage collectively and practically in scientific observation and analysis of the natural world.

The sessions were conducted by experienced resource persons, including Udayan Borthakur, Dr. Dilip Chetry, Arup Kumar Das, Tikendrajit Gogoi, and Ivy Farheen Hussain from Aaranyak; Protul Hazarika, retired Chief Technical Officer of the Rain Forest Research Institute (RFRI), Jorhat; and Sarangapani Neog, a noted butterfly specialist.

Participants were actively involved in field observations, hands-on GPS exercises, wildlife documentation through photography, use of citizen science platforms, and interactive discussions on conservation governance.

Dr. Bibhab Kumar Talukdar, Secretary General and Executive Director of Aaranyak, addressed the participants virtually, sharing insights into the organisation’s conservation vision. Aaranyak president Jimut Prasad Sarma also interacted with the participants, encouraging them through his address.

The camp was organized with coordination by the Aaranyak team comprising Udayan Borthakur, Dr. Dilip Chetry, Dr. Pranjal Kumar Das, and Pranab Goswami. The programme was held with permission from the Chief Wildlife Warden of Assam, with vital support from the Jorhat Forest Division and officials of the Meleng Beat Office under the Assam Forest Department, ensuring the smooth and successful conduct of Nature Camp 2026, stated a press release.

