Young Poet Bhargav Jyoti Das Launches Book "Rodor Thikona Bisari" at Pratidin Time’s Conference Hall

PALASBARI: A book titled “Rodor Thikona Bisari,” written by young poet Bhargav Jyoti Das, a student of Tezpur University’s Department of Mass Communication and Journalism, was released on Wednesday at Pratidin Time’s conference hall in the presence of a host of book lovers. The book was inaugurated by the parents of the young poet, Rajendra Kumar Das and Champa Das. Managing Director of Pratidin Time, Smitakshi B. Goswami, a young socio-political analyst and poet; Dr Chinmoy Kalita, a popular singer; Deeplina Deka, news editor of Pratidin Time; Pankaj Saikia, executive editor of Pratidin Time; and many more graced the occasion with their presence. This auspicious programme was hosted by anchor Ritumoni Chetia.

