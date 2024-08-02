Kaziranga National Park Celebrates International Tiger Day with Aaranyak and Other Organizations, Highlights Conservation Efforts

GUWAHATI: Premier biodiversity conservation organization, Aaranyak, among the various organizations was collaborated with by the authority of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNP and TR) in celebrating International Tiger Day on a grand scale in different ranges of the Park. The KNP and TR authority collaborated with Aaranyak, WWF-India, WTI, TCF, LBCS, Nagaon Girls College, and Bhumi for the celebration to highlight tiger conservation efforts. Team Aaranyak took active part in the celebration of Tiger Day in the Burhapahar Range office and Nagaon Girls’ College on July 28 and July 29, respectively.

Altogether, 100 students participated in the celebration, which was marked by various events, including an art competition, an extempore speech competition, a canvas painting demonstration, talks by dignitaries, and cultural events.

Students from six fringe villages Deusur, Amgurichang, Amguribagan, Notundanga, Ganjubasti, and Rangalu - participated in the programme organized in the Burhapahar Range to engage in different competitions and insightful talks regarding tiger conservation. The Range Officer of Burhapahar Range, Niloy Baruah, talked to the participants in the programme to highlight the significance of the celebration of International Tiger Day.

Aaranyak’s Manager in the Rhino Research and Conservation Division (RRCD), Arif Hussain, enlightened the student participants through an audio-visual presentation on the importance of tigers, facts about tiger habits and habitats, global and national distribution of the tigers, threats and issues related to tigers, and conservation of the species.

The day’s programme was marked by a cultural event featuring a performance of Karbi folk dance by a team of girls from Notundanga village and a rendition of an Assamese song by forest staff of Burhapahar Range, Kuldeep Bania.

This programme was graced by Rupjyoti Goswami, from Kaliabor Press Club, Deputy Ranger, Achyut Krishna Gogoi, president Amgurichang, eco-development committee, Mangal Singh Ingti, president Amguribagan, eco-development committee, Dharmendra Sahu, and many more. Volunteer groups of NSS and NCC from Kaliabor College also actively participated.

The programme organized in Nagaon Girls College was graced by the principal of Nagaon Girls’ College, Dr Kulen Chandra Das, Range Officer, Dhania Range-Burhachapori WLS, S.K. Gupta, Loakhowa-Burhachapori Conservation Society (LBCS), Dilwar Hussain, a manager in Aaranyak, Arif Hussain, and assistant professors of Nagaon Girls College, Smarajit Ojha and Neeraj Borah.

The programme was marked by a series of lectures delivered by Dr Das, Gupta, D Hussain, and Arif. Hussain focused on the significance of the day and the importance of the tigers. Arif Hussain’s elaborate audio-visual presentation on tigers encompassed various aspects, including distribution, habits, habitat, threats, and conservation of the species. The students participated in an extempore speech competition. The winners of various competitions organized during both programmes were awarded, stated a press release.

