Young reporters' training for adolescent groups of tea estates in Numaligarh

A CORRESPONDENT



NUMALIGARH: The Assam Branch Indian Tea Association (ABITA), in collaboration with UNICEF, recently conducted a two-day workshop for adolescent girls of Borsapori, Behora, Rungagora and Diffloo Tea Estates to build their ability to write on issues related to child protection, child rights, nutrition, education, health and communication.

Swarup Bhatta, Executive Coordinator, NESPYM, and journalist Rituraj Phukon took the sessions of the programme. Around 25 adolescent girls participated in the workshop on March 19 and March 20 at BoThe Assam Branch Indian Tea Association (ABITA), in collaboration with UNICEF, recently conducted a two-day workshop for adolescent girls of Borsapori, Behora, Rungagora and Diffloo Tea Estates to build their ability to write on issues related to child protection, child rights, nutrition, education, health and communication.sapori TE. These girls were trained up in different components by the ABITA team since the last two years. ABITA-UNICEF has planned and programmed many events and workshops to give a platform and encourage the tea community and adolescents to develop their skills and to generate awareness on various social issues.

Managers, Medical Officers, Welfare Officers and other management staff have always been supportive towards the plan and projection. ABITA Zone-2 Secretary Dr Partha Pratim Sarma, ABITA-UNICEF Project Child Survival Coordinator Babli Gogoi and with her community mobilizers Phultuli Tanti, Sunidhi Dusad and Anjali Rajuwar are working on the entire project with an objective to bring change for better living conditions.

Also Watch: Medha Patkar in Guwahati, supports Akhil Gogoi

Also Read: Indian Army distributes medical equipment as part of Op Sadhbhavna in Rangia



