Young woman alleges assault during flood relief distribution in Nazira, FIR filed against ward member’s husband

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: A serious allegation of misconduct has sparked tension in Nazira town after a young woman accused the husband of a ward member of behaving indecently and physically assaulting her during flood relief distribution.

The incident reportedly took place in Ward No. 9 of Nazira town, which suffered greatly from the recent devastating floods, which was the site of the incident. The recent devastating floods caused significant suffering in Ward No. 9 of Nazira town. According to the complaint, Syeda Rafika Rahman, daughter of Syed Ridwanur Rahman and a resident of the ward, went to seek government flood relief on the evening of August 6 around 7 PM after learning that relief materials were being distributed by the ward member.

She alleged that Ranjit Barman, also known as Bhaiti Barman, the husband of the ward member Lakhimi Barman, physically assaulted her by grabbing her by the neck, pushing her, and behaving in an obscene manner. The victim further alleged that the assailant threatened her with dire consequences during the incident.

Speaking to the media, Rafika Rahman also alleged that several individuals present at the ward member’s residence, including one Rita Sahu and a few BJP workers, instigated the act.

Seeking justice and protection, the victim filed an FIR at Nazira Police Station on the same day, demanding a proper investigation into the matter.

Meanwhile, ward member Lakhimi Barman and her husband have strongly denied the allegations, terming them baseless and fabricated.

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