Hotel operator arrested for alleged sexual assault of minor employee in Arunachal

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Police have arrested a 30-year-old hotel operator for allegedly sexually assaulting a 17-year-old employee at his hotel in Arunachal Pradesh’s Lower Subansiri district.

The accused, identified as Gulab Singh, a resident of Ludhiana, Punjab, was running a hotel near the Mini Secretariat in Hapoli. According to police, the incident occurred on July 31 when he allegedly took the minor, employed as a housekeeping staff member, in his car on the pretext of buying some items. Police alleged that he inappropriately touched the girl with the intent to sexually assault her and later threatened her against revealing the incident.

Following a complaint lodged by the victim at the Ziro Women Police Station on August 3, police registered a case under Section 74 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The accused allegedly fled Ziro after the incident but was traced and arrested in Naharlagun with the assistance of the Nirjuli police. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

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