Youth beaten to death by his younger brother in Nagaon district

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: A shocking incident of fratricide has shaken the residents of Bagoriguri village under Jajori police station in Nagaon district on Monday night. According to reports, one Padum Hira brutally thrashed his elder brother, Suren Hira, to death with a stick on Monday night following an unknown family dispute.

The incident sent shockwaves throughout the village and the entire Jajori area. While the exact reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained, locals believed it might be due to a family dispute.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the Jajori police rushed to the scene, recovered the body, and sent it for post-mortem examination to Nagaon Medical College and Hospital.

Despite fleeing the scene, Padum Hira was swiftly nabbed by the police. Local villagers have demanded strict punishment for Padum Hira, the accused. The police are currently interrogating him to gather more information about the incident, sources added.

