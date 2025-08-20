Youth called to lead language and culture at Axam Xahitya Xabha (AXX) Conclave

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: “Language is the pulse of our soul. Its preservation, enrichment, and development rest on the shoulders of the younger generation,” said Dr Basanta Kumar Goswami, president of the Axam Xahitya Xabha (AXX), while addressing the Youth Conclave organized by the Kendriya Yuba Sangsad Upasamiti of AXX at Jhanji Hemnath Sarma College. He emphasized that the Xabha has always given priority to youth initiatives.

Presiding over the meeting, AXX vice-president Padum Rajkhowa underlined that protecting the sacred flag of the Xabha was the foremost responsibility of young people, while Principal Secretary Debojit Bora stressed the importance of creative contributions from every generation for societal progress.

Inaugurating the event, Dr Soumarjyoti Mahanta remarked, “The youth are the power that can transform literature, culture, and social thought. Technology may advance rapidly, but the knowledge imparted by books remains unmatched.”

The day-long programme began with the ceremonial lamp lighting by Dr Hridayananda Gogoi, Coordinator of the Xabha’s Translation Project. It featured cultural and academic presentations by students and researchers from more than 20 educational institutions across Upper Assam, with over 150 participants showcasing talents in songs, recitations, dances, solo acting, drawing, dihanaam, and borgeet.

Talks were delivered by contributors from All India Radio’s Yuva Bani, members of the Jaji Regional Students’ Union, and Sivasagar District Xahitya Xabha. The programme also included vibrant cultural performances by students of Dikhowmukh College, Nazira College, Gargaon College, Jhanji Hemnath Sarma College, Sukapha Academy of Fine Arts, and DDR College, Chabua.

The conclave was attended by several distinguished guests including Treasurer of AXX Moniram Lahan, central office secretary Dr Jyotirekha Hazarika, central publicity convenor Sankusiddha Nath, and former presidents of leading educational and literary bodies. Delegates from various branches of the Xahitya Xabha, local press clubs, and teachers of the host college also participated. The event, actively supported by convenor Gautam Gogoi and the Yuba Sangsad Upasamiti team, concluded with the rendition of the Jatiya Sangeet of state.

