Youth dies after falling under Saraighat Express train in Bongaigaon

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: Panic prevailed in Bongaigaon with the death of a 21-year-old youth after he fell under a train. The incident occurred in the Jogighopa area under Bongaigaon district where Dhyaum Sarkar, son of Late Bhupen Sarkar, came under the 12345 UP Saraighat Express at about 7 am. As informed by local people, the boy was suffering from mental problems for a long time. GRP Jogighopa attended to and sent the body for postmortem.

Also Read: Assam: MLA Islary Meets Railway Official, Seeks Express Train Halt at Kokrajhar

Also Watch: