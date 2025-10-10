Congress Holds Massive Rally in Bongaigaon Demanding Justice for Zubeen Garg

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: The Congress party organized a massive foot rally in Bongaigaon town on Thursday, starting from the Bongaigaon Walking Zone and concluding at Barpara Public Field. Before the rally commenced, party members paid tribute to Late singer Zubeen Garg at the Walking Zone area.

The rally was led by APCC President Gaurav Gogoi, accompanied by Mira Borthakur Goswami, President of Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress, Girish Baruah, President of Bongaigaon District Congress Committee, MLA Pradip Sarkar, MLA Abdul Baten Khandakar, and several other leaders and workers.

Addressing the press, Gaurav Gogoi accused the Chief Minister of taking a ‘very light approach’ towards the investigation into Zubeen Garg’s death. “People are angry. The CM’s casual remarks on the case are unacceptable. The public will reject him in the 2026 election,” Gogoi said.

He alleged that the BJP, fearing public backlash, is preparing to ‘rob votes and mislead people’ ahead of the upcoming elections. “Rahul Gandhi has instructed us to remain vigilant so that every citizen can cast their vote freely and fearlessly in 2026. Congress Seva Dal will stay alert in every booth and district,” Gogoi added.

On the Zubeen Garg case, Gogoi further said, “The CM is using IT trolls for political gain, spreading confusion among the people. Serious charges have been raised in the case, and as Home Minister, he must ensure a fair and transparent investigation. Otherwise, the culprits may walk free later in court.”

Mira Borthakur Goswami, addressing the media, criticized the state government for ‘economic mismanagement’ and ‘political opportunism.’ She stated, “India is now among the top debt-ridden countries. The BJP cannot show a good report card, so they will resort to vote manipulation.”

On Zubeen Garg’s case, she said, “Opposition must stay vigilant; social media outrage alone cannot compel the government. As the main Opposition, Congress has the responsibility to ensure justice. We demand that the investigation be conducted under a Fast Track Court.”

She accused the Chief Minister of trying to politicize the issue ahead of the 2026 elections. “The CM is dragging the matter to use it for electoral gain. We want to remind him that no one can escape justice in the name of politics,” she added. The rally witnessed large public participation, with slogans like ‘Justice for Zubeen.’ ‘Vote Chor Gaddi Chod,’ ‘Save Democracy, Save Assam,’ etc.’

