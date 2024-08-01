Youth from Borbam Mohkhuti Gaon near Demow Found Dead at Odisha's Khurda Train Station

DEMOW: The dead body of a youth of Borbam Mohkhuti Gaon near Demow was recovered from Odisha Khurda Train Station on July 29 night who went outside the State in search of job. According to information received, Lakhi Kanta Konwar, a resident of Borbam Mohkhuti Gaon near Demow along with three persons went to Bangalore in search of Job on July 26 by train. But on their way on July 29 night, the body of Lakhi Kanta Konwar was recovered from Odisha Khurda Train Station. The Railway Police saw the body. An identity card was found and through the address they contacted the Simaluguri Railway Police. The Simaluguri Railway Police informed the Demow Police regarding the incident. Demow Police informed the family members of Lakhi Kanta Konwar about the body.

Also Read: Samip Saikia, Senior Assistant Teacher at Khanakhokora High School, Passes Away Due to Respiratory Disorder

Also watch: