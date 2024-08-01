Samip Saikia, Senior Assistant Teacher at Khanakhokora High School, Passes Away Due to Respiratory Disorder

GAURISAGAR: Samip Saikia, senior assistant teacher of Khanakhokora High School, Gaurisagar and a resident of Amguri Bhuyan gaon in Sivasagar district passed away at Sukapha Hospital, Rajabari in Sivasagar on Monday morning due to respiratory disorder. He was 56. The teacher was admitted to Pragati Hospital, Sivasagar for stomach pain and then referred to Sukapha Hospital in Rajabari, Sivasagar. He suddenly breathed his last under treatment in the hospital due to cardiac arrest. After the body of the teacher arrived home from the hospital, the teachers of the school including headmaster of the school Hiren Kumar Neog paid their last respects. He is survived by his elderly mother, wife, three young daughters and a married sister. Many alumni and current students of the school expressed their condolences for the untimely death of the popular teacher.

