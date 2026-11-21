OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: Dhula Police in Darrang district have arrested a youth on charges of befriending a minor girl by introducing himself as a Hindu youth and later blackmailing her with photographs and videos and outraging her modesty.

According to the complaint, the youth, identified as Sabed Ali (22) of Dalgaon Grant village, had been in a relationship with the girl for several months after introducing himself as a Hindu youth. During this period, he allegedly took photographs and videos of the girl without her knowledge. After learning that the youth was not Hindu, the girl ended the relationship.

Following this, the accused allegedly threatened her with the photographs and videos and committed the heinous act twice.

After the girl informed her family, they lodged an FIR at Dhula Police Station. Police registered a case (No. 152/2026) and arrested the accused, Sabed Ali.

Police said the investigation into the incident is continuing.