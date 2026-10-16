Youth killed, another injured as motorcycle crashes into construction debris on NH-37 in Sivasagar

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: A youth was killed, and another sustained serious injuries after their motorcycle crashed into a heap of mud allegedly left on National Highway-37 for four-lane construction work at Japihazia near Demow in Sivasagar district on Wednesday night. The deceased has been identified as Madhujya Sarma, a resident of Ganakpatti in Sivasagar. The injured youth, who is undergoing treatment at a hospital, is a resident of Mothadang in Sivasagar.

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