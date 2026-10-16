Guwahati: Newspaper Employee Critically Injured After Truck Hits Motorcycle

Guwahati: A graphic designer working at 'Dainik Janambhoomi' newspaper was critically injured in a road accident on Dr BK Kakati Road in Guwahati late night on Thursday. The injured man, identified as Suman Das, was rushed to the emergency department of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where he is currently undergoing treatment.

As per information, Das was returning home after completing his work at the newspaper’s Ulubari office when the accident occurred in front of Guru Nanak Higher Secondary School,Rehabari. A truck allegedly hit Das’s motorcycle, leaving him critically injured. The truck driver reportedly attempted to flee the scene following the collision.

However, alert local people intervened and managed to stop and detain the truck, preventing it from leaving the area. The incident has once again drawn attention to road safety concerns in Guwahati, particularly during late-night hours.

Further details are awaited.