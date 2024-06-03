Youth must be enabled with wisdom, empowered with opportunities, energised with vision: Sarbananda Sonowal

A Correspondent

DIBRUGARH: The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal, interacted with the students at a meet organised by the Dibrugarh District Committee of All Assam Sonowal Kachari Students’ Union (AASKSU) at the Kacharibari in Dibrugarh on Sunday.

Sonowal felicitated the students who performed at the recently announced results of the 10th and 12th standard exams from both the state and central boards.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarbananda Sonowal said, “The young students are the future drivers of our country. They are getting ready to advance the journey of nation-building with wisdom, strength, and determination. I feel privileged to be here today as we celebrate the achievements of the meritorious students of the Sonowal Kachari community. On this occasion, I had the honour of congratulating these exceptional students and offering them my heartfelt congratulations. I firmly believe that with persistent effort and an indomitable spirit, these students will excel and bring greater renown to Dibrugarh, Assam and India in the ensuing days.”

“The Sonowal Kachari community possesses immense strength and capacity, which has been instrumental in the growth of our country and nation,” Sarbananda Sonowal added. “The Sonowal Kachari community has played a pivotal role in the broader Assamese nation-building process. The values of the dynamic culture and spiritual traditions have profoundly shaped the personalities of the Sonowal people, significantly impacting the social life of Assam. It is imperative for the Sonowal community to uphold this legacy with strength. To achieve this, the youth must take an active role. In today’s competitive world, the youth of the Sonowal community must develop their personalities through education, culture, and sports. They must navigate life’s challenges with the resilience and mindfulness that yoga provides. Our students need to master global knowledge by leveraging modern technology,” said Sonowal.

Sonowal added, “I want to take this opportunity to highlight the innate power that our rich heritage has. Our youth must be enabled with wisdom, empowered with opportunities, and energised with vision to effect the changes that we desire to bring. India, for a long time, reeled under tumultuous misrule,rendra Modi ji became the Prime Minister of India, he gave us a vision to take our collective effort forward to make India great again. which affected our idea of the nation. When Narendra Modi ji became the Prime Minister of India, he gave us a vision to take our collective effort forward to make India great again. Energised by this, under Modi ji’s inspiring leadership, we make great headways to create opportunities for our country providing ample avenues for the youth to become part of this new age nation building movement. As we move ahead towards a brighter tomorrow, we must reap in wisdom to transform us into becoming smart citizens of India. We all saw how Modiji went to meditate at the Vivekananda Rock to rejuvenate with ideas of Swami Vivekananda - the doyen of youthful spirit towards social service and character building. I urge all of you to take a leaf out of Swami Vivekananda’s epic of wisdom and commit to the cause of building a great nation of India. I wish you all the very best in this noble endeavour.”

Sonowal also said, “The real transformation of Dibrugarh began when Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister and the BJP government came to power in Assam in 2016. Today, this area is thriving with tranquilly and progress. The youth have access to numerous employment and livelihood opportunities, farmers and the poor have received their due status and equal development, and women have become stronger. Over the past ten years, all the indigenous communities in this constituency have been empowered both socially and economically. The unprecedented changes brought about by the BJP’s double engine government are evident. In the last decade, you have witnessed the rapid transformation of Assam and the North-East, exemplifying the reliability of Modi’s leadership. Assam has emerged from decades of darkness under the BJP government, and today, Dibrugarh shines on the world map. Indeed, not just Assam, but the entire North-East has found new confidence and strength under the strong leadership of Modi ji. People across the region have come to realise that the BJP is the only party capable of transforming their fortunes.”

The meeting was also attended by MLA, Dibrugarh LAC, Prashanta Phukan; the Chairman, Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC), Rituparna Baruah; the Chairman, Assam Petro-Chemicals Limited, Bikul Deka; the President, All Assam Sonowal Kachari Students Union (AASKSU), Devananda Seleng, along with senior leaders of the Sonowal Kachari Autonomous Council.

