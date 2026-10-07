Youthful Rom-Com 'Prem XL' Sparks Huge Box Office Buzz Across Assam

The newly released Assamese feature film Prem XL is drawing massive crowds to cinema halls across the state following its highly anticipated theatrical debut on October 2, 2026.

The high-budget romantic comedy, written and directed by Tony Deori Basumatary, is being hailed as a fresh and energetic addition to regional cinema.

Co-produced by Prerona Borah Bordoloi under the banner of D Mojo Art, the project marks the first major big-screen venture for the popular digital youth media platform Heavy Budget.

Set against the backdrop of modern-day Guwahati, Prem XL delivers a lighthearted family entertainer centered around the lives, friendships, and struggles of college students.

The narrative follows Mihir, a carefree young man who returns home after a failed stint in higher studies. Placed under the watchful eye of his parents, his routine takes an unexpected turn when he falls for Diya, a new student staying at the local girls' hostel managed by his mother.

Industry insiders report strong audience turnout from day one, with theatres witnessing packed halls throughout the opening week.

Cinema enthusiasts and critics alike have praised the film's strong comedic timing, relatable themes, and crisp portrayal of contemporary youth culture.

The film is also dominating online spaces, generating significant viral buzz across social media platforms for its standout music and visually vibrant aesthetic.

With heavy footfalls continuing to bolster ticket sales, Prem XL is well on its way to securing a highly successful theatrical run.