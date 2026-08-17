Youth’s body recovered after drowning in deep ditch near Ghunucha Temple in Sonitpur

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: A 23-year-old youth drowned while taking a bath at Bihaguri in Sonitpur district on Saturday.

The tragic incident took place at around 1:30 pm near Ghunucha Temple, where a group of youths and teenagers from Nij-Bihaguri had gone to bathe. According to local residents, an excavator had reportedly dug up the area indiscriminately, resulting in the formation of a deep, pond-like ditch that subsequently filled with water.

While bathing in the water-filled ditch, Jintu Kumar Nath, 23, reportedly slipped into a deeper portion and drowned. When he went missing, his friends and others present at the spot began searching for him. For nearly 40 minutes, there was no trace of him, causing panic among those present. With the prompt intervention of local residents, Jintu’s body was eventually recovered from the ditch.

The body was subsequently taken to the mortuary of Tezpur Medical College and Hospital, where it was kept for post-mortem examination. Doctors reportedly suspected that the youth died by drowning, with cardiac arrest possibly occurring as a result of the incident.

Also Read: Assam: Man drowns after falling into floodwater in Golaghat district