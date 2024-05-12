Assam: Villagers kill man while committing robbery in Darrang district

MANGALDAI: In a sensational incident, a man met with his tragic end on the wee hours of Saturday while he tried to commit robbery in the house of a villager. The deceased has been identified as Arifuddin of Magumari sar village under Dhula Police Station in Darrang district. The incident took place at village Ga Dhowa Sar (Badamar Sar) under Mangaldai Police Station.

According to eyewitness, the deceased Arifuddin known for his criminal activities including land grabbing, robbery and cattle lifting on the wee hours of Saturday accompanied by a gang of criminals numbering about fifty committed dacoity at the residence of one Hussain Ali and looted away a cash amount of Rs 1,00,000. The alert villagers on hearing the hue and cry immediately rushed to the spot and offered a strong resistance to the group of criminals and caused severe injuries to Arifuddin. The gang members immediately shifted injured Arifuddin to Mangaldai Civil Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Abul Hussain on Saturday morning lodged an FIR at Mangaldai Police Station in this regard.

On the other hand, one Rahimuddin, the brother of the deceased Atifuddin has also lodged an FIR at Mangaldai Police Station terming the killing of his brother as a pre planned murder.

Mention may be made here that about ten days back, this organized gang of criminals led by the deceased Arifuddin looted away household properties and cattle and goat from six villagers of Katani Gaon under Mangaldai Police Station. Following threatening on their lives by this criminal group, these families have been compelled to leave their homes and to take shelter in another village. A serious allegation has also been levelled against one land mafia namely Hujur Ali for patronizing this gang of criminals in grabbing land from the common villagers living in the remote sar areas.

