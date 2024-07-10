Zila Parishad Tinsukia Orders Inquiry into Alleged Misappropriation of Loan Instalments by Village Organization at Tingrai

DIGBOI: The Chief Executive Officer of Zila Parishad Tinsukia Gurnel Singh taking a serious note has ordered an inquiry into the alleged issue involving the undue withheld of loan instalments by one of the Village Organizations (VO) at Tingrai under Hapjan Block.

“I have asked the District Project Manager Tinsukia Manjit Gogoi to conduct an inquiry into the alleged undesirable development and submit the report thereby,” said the CEO.

Of the 22 SHGs being operated by Purnima Village Organizations in Tingrai area, 4 groups including members Surjyamukhi, Hewali, Mismeri and Heouji comprising 48 members had been repaying their respective loan instalments on time to the concerned president of the VO.

“We were shocked to learn from Rimpi Moran the Block Project Manager, Hapjan Block via messages that our installments collected by the concerned president for around 10 months was yet to be received by competent hierarchy,” said one of the aggrieved women during an emergency meeting held on Sunday afternoon.

“We have been repaying our loan without deviation for past nine months except for the month of June which was not collected from us by the responsible persons,” the women said.

“Where did the collected amount go then, how can we being the poor agrarian people afford to repay the outstanding amount in tune of more than five lakhs that too with compounded interests loaded extra,” said a panic gripped women beneficiary.

Meanwhile, Hapjan BDO expressing surprise at the media reports wondered the role of concerned bank too.

According to the official, if the allegation is true then we must also check with the bank and ascertain the reason why the institution remained silent over non repayment of loan amount for so long.

However, the pertinent questions here is whether the act of fraudulent as alleged was committed by an individual or in a nexus with other technical support teams at structural levels. A thorough investigation as expected by the poor agrarian women beneficiaries would definitely bring better picture on the anomalies or the allegations.

