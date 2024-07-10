Transport Department Conducts Road Safety Awareness Program in BTR, Emphasizes Traffic Rules and Education

KOKRAJHAR: Reiterating the commitment of BTC chief Pramod Boro to ensure public safety in BTR, officials of the Transport Department has been conducting a comprehensive Road Safety Awareness Program and Behavioural Change in Driving Campaign at Kokrajhar from July 1 till July 31.

During this initiative, officials from the transport department are actively raising awareness among the public about road safety and emphasizing the importance of traffic rules. As part of this effort, reflective tape is being fixed on the bodies of trucks entering Assam from other states.

In order to further educate pupils about road safety, schools and institutions have organised road safety awareness programmes.

Also Read: Udalguri Court Sentences Md. Nur Ali to 20 Years Rigorous Imprisonment for Rape

Also watch :