‘Zubeen bandhu’ lives on in Nazirating: MLA Suren Phukan mourns Zubeen Garg’s death

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DIGBOI: Assam plunged into mourning on Friday afternoon following the tragic news of the death of Assam’s beloved singer, Zubeen Garg, in Singapore. He was 52.

Digboi BJP MLA Suren Phukan expressed his profound grief and described Garg as ‘Zubeen Bandhu,’ someone he considered not just a friend but like family. Reflecting on their long-standing relationship, Phukan said, “Zubeen Garg was more than a friend to me; he was like a member of the family. Among so many people, he was the only one with such simplicity, honesty, and straightforwardness. From our first encounters in Guwahati, he was always a source of encouragement. When the idea of the Nazirating Tourist Festival first came up, Zubeen was one of the first to support me.”

“During one meeting, I suggested to him that we should create a statue in his honour while he was alive, because waiting for death to show respect is wrong. He wholeheartedly agreed, saying it was also his own wish. By the end of 2022, I personally arranged for his first statue to be installed in the heart of Nazirating. When he came again for the 2023 festival, he was overjoyed to see it. On January 2, he personally unveiled it, a moment that remains immortal in Nazirating, shining with his touch and spirit,” said Phukan.

Zubeen Garg was celebrated for his unique blend of Assamese folk and modern rock, his magnetic stage presence, and his mastery of twelve musical instruments, including the dhol, guitar, tabla, mandolin, and keyboard. Over decades, he became Assam’s highest-paid singer, a mentor to young artists, and a passionate advocate for social causes.

