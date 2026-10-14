Zubeen Garg Case: Out on Bail, Amritprabha Mahanta Mandated to Face Daily Fast-Track Court Hearings

Despite stepping into the open sky after a year in judicial custody, co-singer Amritprabha Mahanta cannot escape the judicial hammer. The Gauhati High Court granted her conditional bail on a ₹50,000 bond, allowing her release from Haflong Sub-Jail early Tuesday morning.

However, the relief was short-lived as she failed to appear before the special fast-track sessions court in Guwahati later that day, citing severe mental stress.

The legal reprieve carries strict conditions. Special Public Prosecutor Ziaul Kamar confirmed that while Mahanta secured regular bail, the trial court requires her presence daily to avoid any disruption to the expedited proceedings. "The trial is at an advanced stage, and the accused must rigorously adhere to all bail stipulations, including regular appearances and absolute non-interference with witnesses," legal authorities stated.

Mahanta is one of seven accused facing charges in the highly publicized murder investigation of iconic Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, who died under mysterious circumstances in Singapore.

While the high court noted a lack of immediate prima facie evidence pointing to her direct involvement in the alleged conspiracy, she remains strictly barred from leaving her hometown as the daily fast-track trial progresses.