Amritprabha Mahanta Skips Fast-Track Court Hearing, Cites Mental Health Concerns

Guwahati: Singer Amritprabha Mahanta, one of the seven accused in the death case of Zubeen Garg, did not appear before the fast-track court on today, citing concerns about her mental health, according to reports.

Through her advocate, Mahanta informed the court of her inability to attend the hearing and explained the reason for her absence. The court reportedly issued a strict directive requiring her to appear regularly from 14th October.

As per sources, Mahanta plans to spend the night at a hotel with her family. However, her whereabouts after her release from Haflong sub-jail remain unclear.

Mahanta was released from the jail today , four days after the Gauhati High Court granted her bail in the case. She was seen wearing a grey hoodie and a black face mask as she emerged from the premises before boarding a black Mahindra Thar and leaving.

The High Court granted her bail on 9th October against a bond of Rs 50,000 and two sureties of the same amount.

Mahanta is among the seven accused in the case relating to the death of singer Zubeen Garg in Singapore on 19th September , 2025. The investigation and trial proceedings in the high-profile case are ongoing.