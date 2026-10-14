Zubeen Garg Death Case: Amritprava’s Release Sparks Curiosity over Her Next Move

Her residence in Nalbari reportedly remains locked following her release from Jail on bail, leaving questions about where she will stay

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: The release of dancer and singer Amritprava Mahanta from Haflong Jail on bail granted by the Gauhati High Court has triggered discussions in Nalbari and other parts of Assam. Amritprava, whose name came under scrutiny in connection with the case relating to the unnatural death of popular singer Zubeen Garg, has been released from custody, bringing a mixture of relief, anxiety, and uncertainty to her family and relatives.

Following her release, a question has emerged: Where will Amritprava go now? Her residence in Nalbari reportedly remains locked, raising curiosity about where she will stay and when she might reunite with her family. However, no specific information has been made available regarding her immediate plans or future place of residence.

Amritprava’s father, Ajit Mahanta, is a retired bank officer as well as a noted poet and lyricist. When this correspondent contacted him following his daughter’s release, he reportedly became overwhelmed with emotion and found it difficult to express his feelings.

According to Ajit Mahanta, the day has brought a mixture of happiness and sorrow into his life. While his daughter’s release from jail is a significant moment for the family, the circumstances surrounding the case linked to Zubeen Garg’s death continue to weigh heavily on them emotionally.

The family has expressed firm faith in the Indian judicial system. Ajit Mahanta and other family members have earnestly appealed to the people of Assam to maintain their confidence in the country’s legal institutions and wait patiently for the next stages of the judicial process.

Also Read: Gauhati High Court Grants Bail to Amritprava Mahanta in Zubeen Garg Death Case