Gauhati High Court Grants Bail to Amritprava Mahanta in Zubeen Garg Death Case

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Gauhati High Court on Friday granted bail to Amritprava Mahanta, the first accused to secure bail in the Zubeen Garg death case, on a bail bond of Rs 50,000.

The bail was granted by a bench of Justice Pranjal Das following a week of hearings on Mahanta's bail petition. However, she will not be able to walk out of Haflong Sub-Jail immediately, as her release is subject to the completion of the necessary legal formalities. The bail bond, along with two sureties, will have to be submitted before the Fast Track Court on Monday. Mahanta's release will proceed after the court completes the required formalities. Despite being granted bail, Mahanta will be required to attend daily hearings before the Fast Track Court, as directed by the court.

Mahanta was arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the death of singer Zubeen Garg on October 2, 2025. She has been lodged in Haflong Sub-Jail since October 17, 2025. She was among those present at the yacht party in Singapore where Garg died. The circumstances surrounding the singer's death have since been under investigation by the SIT. The case has drawn widespread public attention in Assam, with investigators examining the events surrounding Garg's death in Singapore.

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