Zubeen Garg fans urge audience not to record ‘Roi Roi Binale’ screening

A CORRESPONDENT

PATHSALA: With hearts full of love and remembrance, fans of the Late Assamese music legend, Zubeen Garg, have made an earnest plea to moviegoers to not record or share videos from inside cinema halls during the screening of ‘Roi Roi Binale,’ a film deeply intertwined with the artiste’s legacy.

The heartfelt appeal, widely shared across social media, reflects the deep affection and respect people continue to hold for Zubeen Garg. Fans said that enjoying the film peacefully, without any recording or disruption, was one of the most meaningful ways to honour the maestro’s memory and his lifelong devotion to Assamese music and culture.

“This is not just a film; it is a tribute to Zubeen Garg’s artistic journey, his soul, and the love he poured into his craft. We ask everyone to experience it fully in the theatre, in the spirit of respect and remembrance, without recording videos or sharing them online,” a fan expressed, their voice echoing the collective sentiment of thousands of admirers.

“The act of recording movie clips inside theatres causes significant financial loss to producers and undermines the interests of genuine cinegoers. Audiences must refrain from such activities, as they constitute a criminal offence,” said Advocate of Gauhati High Court, Shajid Khan.

He further explained that recording or transmitting any part of a film inside a theatre is a serious violation under the Copyright Act, 1957 and the Cinematograph (Amendment) Act, 2023, which classify such acts as punishable offences. Offenders can face imprisonment of up to three years and a fine of up to 5% of the film’s production cost. The trailer of ‘Roi Roi Binale’ has already touched hearts, stirring anticipation among fans across the state. The film is set to grace theatres on October 31.

Also Read: Assam: SOP for visit to Zubeen Garg's samadhi kshetra relaxed