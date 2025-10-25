Assam: CM’s SVC raids homes of Zubeen Garg’s PSOs

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Teams from the Chief Minister's Special Vigilance Cell (CM's SVC) today raided the residences of Zubeen's PSOs, Paresh Baishya and Nandeswar Bora. Both PSOs were arrested by the Assam Police after huge transactions by them were discovered by the SIT while investigating the unnatural death of Zubeen Garg, and they are currently lodged in Baksa District Jail.

The SIT had found unaccounted-for transactions in their bank accounts, amounting to more than Rs one crore. Following the finding, the CM's SVC registered a disproportionate assets case and started an investigation.

Today, sleuths from the CM's SVC conducted raids at Paresh Baishya's residence at Bansar in the Kamrup district and Nandeswar Bora's house in Nonoi in the Nagaon district.

Regarding the raids, SDGP (CID) Munna Prasad Gupta said today, "Large deposits and transactions were found in the bank accounts of the two PSOs, which is not in accordance with their salaries. This is an offence as per the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act. So, a disproportionate assets case was registered against them, and a probe is being carried out."

