Zubeen Garg Posthumously Honoured with Shwahid Mozamil Hoque Matri Bhasha Award 2025, Titled ‘Jatiya Kantha’

Our Correspondent

MANGALDAI: In connection with the celebration of the 18th Kendriya Matri Bhasha Divas, the All Assam Garia-Moria-Deshi Jatiya Parishad (Darrang District Committee) and the Matri Bhasha Divas Organising Committee have conferred the Shwahid Mozamil Hoque Matri Bhasha Award-2025 and the title of “Jatiya Kantha” on beloved artiste and music maestro Zubeen Garg.

On Saturday, in a solemn ceremony held at Abhinaya Jonali Studio on Zoo Road, Guwahati, the All Assam Garia-Moria-Deshi Jatiya Parishad presented the award and honour to Garima Saikia Garg.

The award was presented under the leadership of Dr. Sahir Bhuyan, central chief advisor and president of the Matri Bhasha Divas Organising Committee, and Misbahul Huda, Secretary of the Matri Bhasha Divas Organising Committee.

It may be noted that the All Assam Garia-Moria-Deshi Jatiya Parishad, Darrang District Committee, has been observing Matri Bhasha Divas since 2008 on October 6, the martyrdom day of Shwahid Mozamil Hoque. To perpetuate the memory of the brave martyr, the Matri Bhasha Award was instituted during the 2023 celebration. The award was first conferred on eminent scholar Dr. Nagen Saikia. In 2024, it was conferred for the second time on storyteller Imran Shah. For the third time, in 2025, during the 18th Matri Bhasha Divas celebration, the Parishad decided to confer the award posthumously on the beloved artiste Zubeen Garg.

Accordingly, today, at the invitation of the family, the award was handed over to Garima Saikia Garg. The award includes a memorial trophy, a cheleng, a phulam gamosa, a decorative japi, a citation, a xorai, and other gifts.

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