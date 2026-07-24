New Ginger Lily Species Named After Late Assamese Icon Zubeen Garg

Guwahati: A newly identified species of ginger lily from Northeast India has been named 'Hedychium zubeengargianum' in honour of late Assamese singer Zubeen Garg.

The species was identified by a team of botanists led by Dilip Kumar Roy of Birjhora Mahavidyalaya, Bongaigaon University, along with researchers from the Botanical Survey of India (BSI), Shillong.

The fragrant, creamy-white flowering plant was first collected from the BSI botanical garden in Shillong in 2018 and was later confirmed as a previously unknown species after detailed scientific study.

The discovery has been published in the latest edition of the peer-reviewed journal Phytotaxonomy, where the researchers officially described the new species.

According to the research team, the plant has been named after Zubeen Garg to recognise his immense contribution to music and cinema, as well as his efforts to promote environmental conservation and biodiversity protection.

The scientists said the naming is intended to honour the artist's lifelong connection with nature and ensure that his legacy is remembered not only through his artistic work but also in the field of botany.