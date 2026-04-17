Zubeen Garg remembered at Bihu sammilani

MANGALDAI: The 3rd Kendriya Rongali Bihu Sanmilani, Mangaldai, celebrated Rongali Bihu with great enthusiasm here at Bhebarghat on the day of Goru Bihu. Over fifty artistes rendered the inaugural song 'Shrimoyi Asomir Shital Bukut Uthe Uchabor Madhu Aloran,' composed by Purushottam Das, to mark the inauguration.

Ward Commissioners of Mangaldai Municipal Board, Kalpana Saharia and Girija Nath, paid floral tributes at the martyrs' memorial. A deeply emotional moment was observed when artiste Pranjal Sharma lit a lamp, and retired artiste Swapan Kumar Ghosh offered floral tributes before the portrait of popular singer Zubeen Garg. The atmosphere was filled with reverence as the gathering remembered the beloved artiste, who was scheduled to perform at the event this year as well, following the tradition of the previous two years.

During the programme, eight personalities, senior journalists Bhargab Kumar Das of The Sentinel and Ganesh Dutta, retired medical officer Dr Dharma Kanta Nath, social activist Bhaba Kanta Saharia, popular Bihu artiste Dwip Jyoti Nath, and Urmimala Deka and Himakshi Tamuli, successful candidates in the Assam Public Service Commission Combined Examination, were offered felicitations with traditional phulam Bihuwan, cheleng, Jaapi, mementoes, and citation letters.

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