Zubeen Garg Trial: Singapore NRI Bhaskarjyoti Dutta Testifies in Court for the second consecutive day

The fast-track judicial proceedings into the high-profile death of Assamese music legend Zubeen Garg entered a critical phase as Singapore-based Non-Resident Indian (NRI) witness Bhaskarjyoti Dutta recorded his formal testimony.

Dutta appeared before a special fast-track court in Guwahati for a second consecutive day to provide crucial details regarding the events leading up to the cultural icon's tragic drowning off Lazarus Island, Singapore, in September 2025.

Dutta, a member of the Assam Association Singapore, was among the eleven expatriates present aboard the private yacht when the incident occurred.

While a Singapore coroner originally ruled the death an accidental drowning, the Assam Police’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) has aggressively pursued a murder conspiracy angle.

The SIT recently submitted a massive 1,200-page chargesheet naming seven accused individuals, including Garg’s manager Siddharth Sharma and event organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta.

Investigators are heavily relying on testimonies from the yacht passengers to bridge gaps between local findings and the forensic reports obtained from the Central Forensic Laboratory in Delhi.

A senior official monitoring the court proceedings stated, "The detailed deposition of eye-witnesses like Dutta is monumental for this trial. It allows the judiciary to accurately cross-examine the timeline established in our chargesheet against the initial findings from Singapore."

The trial is progressing rapidly under strict public scrutiny as fans continue to demand complete transparency and justice for the beloved singer.