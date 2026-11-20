Guwahati: A wax statue of late Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, standing over 10 feet tall, was unveiled at the Sushanta Ray Wax Museum & Sheesh Mahal in Asansol, West Bengal, on Thursday. Sculpted by museum founder Sushanta Ray, the installation opened to public viewing on Garg's birth anniversary as a tribute to the singer.

The Zubeen Garg wax statue was unveiled at the Sushanta Ray Wax Museum & Sheesh Mahal in Mahishila Colony, Asansol.

The inauguration took place on the late singer's birth anniversary. Debtanu Bhattacharya, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Asansol Organisational District President, attended the ceremony as chief guest and formally inaugurated the installation.

Bhattacharya praised sculptor Sushanta Ray for his "remarkable craftsmanship" in creating the tribute. The unveiling brought together local recognition for Ray's artistic work and a public tribute to the late Assamese musician.

Sushanta Ray, founder of the Sushanta Ray Wax Museum & Sheesh Mahal, created the wax sculpture, which stands over 10 feet tall.

The sculptor reportedly spent between 1.5 and 2 months constructing the statue. Its unveiling marked the opening of the installation for public viewing at the Asansol museum.

Agnimitra Paul, MLA from Asansol Dakshin, also reacted to the tribute through Instagram.

In a Bengali-language statement, Paul said that an artist from Asansol preserving Zubeen Garg's memory through artwork was "a matter of immense pride for all of us".

Her reaction highlighted the local pride associated with the tribute.

The date also saw other memorial initiatives connected to the singer. A bust was inaugurated at Garg's Kahilipara residence in Guwahati.

Separately, the Rajasthan Foundation's Assam Chapter put forward a formal proposal for a wax statue of the singer at Madame Tussauds in London.

These initiatives reflected different efforts to preserve the late musician's memory through public tributes and artistic installations.

However, the Asansol statue also attracted mixed reactions from fans on social media, particularly over the facial likeness of the sculpture.

Visitors can see the Zubeen Garg wax statue at the Sushanta Ray Wax Museum & Sheesh Mahal in Mahishila Colony, Asansol.

According to the supplied museum information, its visiting hours and entry charges are:

Visitor Information

Details:

Opening days: Monday to Sunday

Visiting hours: 11:00 AM–8:30 PM

Adult entry fee: ₹100

Student entry fee: ₹50

Children aged 5–17: ₹50

The newly unveiled sculpture is open for public viewing at the museum.