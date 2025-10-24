Zubeen Garg's Legacy: Assam CM Slams Political Conspiracy

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, while attending a government programme in Bongaigaon on Wednesday, strongly criticized what he called an ‘organized attempt’ to distort the legacy of Late musical icon Zubeen Garg.

Dr Sarma said, “Zubeen was a great devotee of Lord Shiva — even more than me. Some people are now trying to portray him as a religion-less person. His famous line ‘I have no religion, no language, no nation’ was just a dialogue from his movie ‘Kanchanjungha,’ not his personal belief.”

He alleged that this was a leftist conspiracy, backed by the Congress and Akhil Gogoi, to misrepresent Zubeen’s identity. “Zubeen’s funeral was performed in full Hindu tradition — isn’t that clear enough? Some are even pouring wine at his memorial to paint him as a drinker rather than a national hero. We remained silent for a month out of respect, but now we won’t tolerate such propaganda,” the Chief Minister warned.

In the event, Dr Sarma distributed cheques to 20,308 self-help group (SHG) women members under the Chief Minister’s Women Entrepreneurship Mission, granting Rs 10,000 to each to promote rural ventures. He announced that nearly 32 lakh women across 126 constituencies will benefit from investments totaling Rs 3,200 crore under the scheme.

