Zubeen Nagar Road opened in Mangaldai as minister calls for community to celebrate legendary singer’s music and message

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: Minister for Veterinary and Fisheries Nilima Devi inaugurated the Zubeen Nagar Road in Ward No. 5 under the Mangaldai Municipal Board on Saturday. The inauguration ceremony held at 12 noon was anchored by teacher and social activist Dr Chandra Prasad Saikia.

Acknowledging the felicitation from the residents of Zubeen Nagar, Minister Nilima Devi emphasised that naming the road after the legendary singer was not sufficient.

"It is not enough to just name the road after Zubeen Garg. In every household of this area, the songs of Zubeen Garg must be practised, and the voice of humanity must resonate. Only then will the great artiste receive true honour," she said.

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